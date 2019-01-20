Two Killed, 14 Injured in French Alpine Ski Resort Blaze





Two people died and 14 sustained injuries as a result of a fire at Courchevel, a popular ski resort in the French Alps, BFM TV reported on Sunday.

The fire engulfed a three-story building at around 4:30 a.m. local time.

According to the BBC, the fire started in a building housing seasonal workers and affected two other buildings. Seventy firefighters arrived at the scene.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

