Man electrocuted replacing roof tiles with metal sheets

SONGKHLA: A construction contractor plunged to his death from the roof of a two-storey house in Hat Yai district after he was electrocuted on Sunday, police said.
The incident occurred while Pornprasert Chatree, 69, was fixing the roof of the house on Ratana-Uthit road by replacing roof tiles with six metal sheets.
Full story: Bangkok Post
ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.