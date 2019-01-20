Hat Yai skyline

Hat Yai skyline. Photo: ApekillerXD.

Man electrocuted replacing roof tiles with metal sheets

By TN / January 20, 2019

SONGKHLA: A construction contractor plunged to his death from the roof of a two-storey house in Hat Yai district after he was electrocuted on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred while Pornprasert Chatree, 69, was fixing the roof of the house on Ratana-Uthit road by replacing roof tiles with six metal sheets.

