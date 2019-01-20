Chinese tourist drowns in Koh Samet

A 58-year-old Chinese tourist, who was battered by waves in the sea off Koh Samet’s Haad Sai Kaew Beach in Rayong province on Saturday afternoon, died while being transported to a Muang district hospital.
The victim was swimming along with dozens of tourists, Ban Phe Police Station inspector Pol Lt-Colonel Khajornsilpa Sombutr said on Sunday.
Full story: The Nation
By Achara Wisetsri
The Nation
