Chinese tourist drowns in Koh Samet





A 58-year-old Chinese tourist, who was battered by waves in the sea off Koh Samet’s Haad Sai Kaew Beach in Rayong province on Saturday afternoon, died while being transported to a Muang district hospital.

The victim was swimming along with dozens of tourists, Ban Phe Police Station inspector Pol Lt-Colonel Khajornsilpa Sombutr said on Sunday.

By Achara Wisetsri

The Nation

