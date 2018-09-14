Nong Prue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri
Pattaya

Thief attempting to steal television falls off roof during rain storm

By TN / September 14, 2018

Chon Buri – At 6:30AM on September 12th, 2018, a 41 year old Thai man slipped off the roof of a home in a village located in 438/59 Moo 9 in Nongprue in the Chonburi area. The man, Mr. Chan Narong Thong Ngam, had been attempting to steal a television from the home through an open second story window and had the television wrapped in several layers of fabric and was attempting to use a green rope to get the television to the ground when he slipped and fell. The owner of the home was not present at the time.

The crash and resulting noise woke up a neighbour, a 29 year old Thai man, who saw what was happening and rushed to help detain the thief. Mr. Ngam attempted to flee into the jungle behind the home, however, had broken both ankles in the fall and was forced to crawl into the dense undergrowth.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

