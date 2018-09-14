Phuket Town to be hit with major water shutoff





PHUKET: Many businesses and densely populated areas of Phuket Town will be hit by a major water shutoff next Monday (Sept 17) lasting through the night into Tuesday, the Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced.

The PWA in a statement issued yesterday (Sept 12) called for people in all affected areas to start storing reserve water supply as the shutoff will be in effect from 10am Monday through to 4am the next day.

By The Phuket News

