Facebook on mobile
South

Man allegedly kills himself in Koh Tao

By TN / September 14, 2018

SURAT THANI: The owner of a diving school on Koh Tao allegedly took his life after a Facebook Live session telling his friends about his family and work problems.

Police were reported at 3.10pm on Thursday. When they arrived at a two-storey house in Surat Thani’s municipality, all doors and windows were closed. Two big bikes were in the garage.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUPAPONG CHAOLAN
BANGKOK POST

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close