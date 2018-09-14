Man allegedly kills himself in Koh Tao

SURAT THANI: The owner of a diving school on Koh Tao allegedly took his life after a Facebook Live session telling his friends about his family and work problems.
Police were reported at 3.10pm on Thursday. When they arrived at a two-storey house in Surat Thani’s municipality, all doors and windows were closed. Two big bikes were in the garage.
Full story: Bangkok Post
SUPAPONG CHAOLAN
BANGKOK POST
