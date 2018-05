PHUKET: A man has been stabbed to death east of Phuket Town after his female partner snubbed another man by refusing his advances and “unfriending” him on Facebook.

Police were called to the scene, in Soi Maliphan on Koh Siray, early Saturday morning (May 12).

