A man who broadcast live on Facebook the scenes he tortured and threatened to kill his girlfriend was arrested by the police.

The woman whose identity was not known was held captive in a room of a condominium in Nawamin area by her boyfriend who allegedly assaulted her and threatened to cut her fingers as he livestreamed the acts in the social media at about 6pm today (April 22).

