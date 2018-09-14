At Least 3 Injured When Crane Collapses in Silom





BANGKOK — A construction crane collapsed Friday morning on a car and electric poles in central Bangkok, injuring at least three people.

The accident happened at about 9am on Sala Daeng Road in the Silom area. The crane reportedly fell from a construction site onto a passing car, several trees and five utility poles, and also damaged a number of buildings and cars parked nearby.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai

Khaosod English

