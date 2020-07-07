July 7, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thai Public Health Ministry Reports No New COVID-19 Cases

1 min read
21 mins ago TN
COVID-19 checking point at shopping mall entrance, temperature check and hand gel. Tesco-Lotus in Koh Samui

COVID-19 checking point at shopping mall entrance, temperature check and hand gel. Tesco-Lotus in Koh Samui. Photo: Per Meistrup. CC BY-SA 4.0.


BANGKOK, July 7 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry reported no new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection and no new deaths from the disease.

Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, director of the ministry’s Bureau of General Communicable Diseases, said as there was not a new case of COVID-19, the total remained at 3,195. Of them, 2,444 were locally infected and 258 were found in state quarantine facilities.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

Thai Public Health Ministry Reports No New COVID-19 Cases 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Travelers can apply for discount air fares and hotel rooms from July 15th

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Chiang Rai marks 2nd anniversary of Tham Luang Cave Rescue

26 mins ago TN
1 min read

Buddhists nationwide make merit on Asanha Puja Day

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Travelers can apply for discount air fares and hotel rooms from July 15th

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai Public Health Ministry Reports No New COVID-19 Cases

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

Chiang Rai marks 2nd anniversary of Tham Luang Cave Rescue

26 mins ago TN
1 min read

Truck crushes cyclist in Bangkok, leg severed

37 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close