Thai Public Health Ministry Reports No New COVID-19 Cases
BANGKOK, July 7 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry reported no new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection and no new deaths from the disease.
Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, director of the ministry’s Bureau of General Communicable Diseases, said as there was not a new case of COVID-19, the total remained at 3,195. Of them, 2,444 were locally infected and 258 were found in state quarantine facilities.
