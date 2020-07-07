July 7, 2020

Chiang Rai marks 2nd anniversary of Tham Luang Cave Rescue

The 12 boys and coach recovering in their hospital beds after being rescued

The 12 boys and coach recovering in their hospital beds after being rescued from Tham Luang cave in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province. Photo: Thailand Government Spokesman Bureau.


CHIANG RAI (NNT) – Twelve young footballers and their coach were trapped inside a cave system in Chiang Rai province two years ago, leading to an extraordinary rescue mission by an international rescue team. All 13 young footballers were eventually extracted from the dark and flooded cave, but with the loss of one of the early responders delivering oxygen, who unfortunately lost his life in the course of his brave mission.

A commemorative ceremony was held today at Tham Luang – Khun Nam Nang Non National Park in Chiang Rai, to pay the community’s respects to Lt Commander Saman Gunan, a former Royal Thai Navy diver who lost his life in the course of the rescue of the Moo Pa Academy football team and their coach, trapped inside Tham Luang cave system two years ago.

