Tham Luang Cave Reopens to Tourists





CHIANG RAI, Nov 1 (TNA) – Tham Luang Cave in The northern province of Chiang Rai where 12 young footballers and their coach were trapped last year was reopened to tourists on Friday.

The cave complex was closed after the 17-day dramatic rescue operation that captivated the world attention. More than 10,000 officials and volunteers from several countries took part in the operation that successfully extracting the boys and their coach from the flooded cave in July last year.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



