Fri. Nov 1st, 2019

Tham Luang Cave Reopens to Tourists

Rescue team at Tham Luang cave, Chiang Rai

Rescue team at Tham Luang cave entrance. Image: NBT / Youtube.


CHIANG RAI, Nov 1 (TNA) – Tham Luang Cave in The northern province of Chiang Rai where 12 young footballers and their coach were trapped last year was reopened to tourists on Friday.

The cave complex was closed after the 17-day dramatic rescue operation that captivated the world attention. More than 10,000 officials and volunteers from several countries took part in the operation that successfully extracting the boys and their coach from the flooded cave in July last year.

