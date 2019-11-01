Tham Luang Cave Reopens to Tourists

Tham Luang Cave Reopens to Tourists1 min read
CHIANG RAI, Nov 1 (TNA) – Tham Luang Cave in The northern province of Chiang Rai where 12 young footballers and their coach were trapped last year was reopened to tourists on Friday.
The cave complex was closed after the 17-day dramatic rescue operation that captivated the world attention. More than 10,000 officials and volunteers from several countries took part in the operation that successfully extracting the boys and their coach from the flooded cave in July last year.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA