Activities Held to Mark 1st Anniversary of Tham Luang Cave Rescue
CHIANG RAI, June 24 (TNA) – Marking the first anniversary of the Tham Luang cave rescue, over 5,000 people including the survivors on Sunday took part in the bike and run charitable event at the cave complex in Chiang Rai province.
Tham Luang Cave Day Bike and Run 2019 was organized on the anniversary of the dramatic rescue operation to extract 12 young footballers and their coach from the flooded cave complex between June 23 and July 10 last year.
