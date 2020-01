Police in Sri Racha on Thailand’s eastern seaboard have said they are looking for a possible murder suspect and motive after a foreign woman was found murdered in a travel bag at Bang Phra beach this morning.

The victim was doubled up inside a black bag with red patterns. She was aged under 30 according to forensic investigators at the scene.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

