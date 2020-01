Police say they should be able to arrest within three days a gold-shop robber who killed three people, including a toddler, and wounded four others at a mall in Lop Buri.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Weerachai Songmetta said on Saturday that investigators had obtained in-depth information about the suspect, but could not disclose it.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts