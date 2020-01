LOP BURI: A 500,000 baht reward is offered for the capture of a gold-shop robber who killed three people, including a young boy, and wounded four others at a department store complex in Lopburi Muang district on Thursday night.

The bounty was announced on Friday by national police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda.

