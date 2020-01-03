3 Tons of Electronic Waste Collected in Greater Bangkok

3 Tons of Electronic Waste Collected in Greater Bangkok1 min read
BANGKOK, Jan 10 (TNA) — The Pollution Control Department collected more than 3 tons of electronic waste from people in greater Bangkok in only about two weeks last month.
Pralong Damrongthai, director-general of the department, said it encouraged people in greater Bangkok to drop their electronic waste at Bangkok’s district offices and government offices in nearby provinces from Dec 14 to 29 so that it would be disposed of properly. The e-waste included used mobile phones and electrical appliances.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA