Ex immigration chief ‘Big Joke’ says shots fired at his car related to biometric project

Ex immigration chief ‘Big Joke’ says shots fired at his car related to biometric project1 min read
Former immigration police chief, Surachet “Big Joke” Hakparn, said today he believes the shots fired at his car, parked near the Patpong area of Bangkok on Monday evening, are connected to the two billion baht procurement of a biometric system for the Immigration Bureau.
Pol Lt-Gen Surachet was invited, by the National Anti-Corruption Commission, to testify as a witness about the procurement, which had reportedly been approved by three previous commissioners of the Immigration Bureau, but which he ultimately rejected.
