Police nab 10 French and Belgian nationals in Bangkok for call centre scam





Immigration police have arrested 10 French and Belgian nationals in Bangkok for allegedly running a “call centre” scam to lure European companies into paying for fake financial services.

The gang, who were working from a luxury four-storey house in the Thong Lor area, had been under surveillance since Dec 23 last year, following a tip-off from a police informant.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



