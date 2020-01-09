Police nab 10 French and Belgian nationals in Bangkok for call centre scam

Police nab 10 French and Belgian nationals in Bangkok for call centre scam1 min read
Immigration police have arrested 10 French and Belgian nationals in Bangkok for allegedly running a “call centre” scam to lure European companies into paying for fake financial services.
The gang, who were working from a luxury four-storey house in the Thong Lor area, had been under surveillance since Dec 23 last year, following a tip-off from a police informant.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST