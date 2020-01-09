Thu. Jan 9th, 2020

Police nab 10 French and Belgian nationals in Bangkok for call centre scam

Buildings in Bangkok

Buildings in Bangkok. Photo: Pexels (Pixabay).


Immigration police have arrested 10 French and Belgian nationals in Bangkok for allegedly running a “call centre” scam to lure European companies into paying for fake financial services.

The gang, who were working from a luxury four-storey house in the Thong Lor area, had been under surveillance since Dec 23 last year, following a tip-off from a police informant.

