Four children seriously injured in horrific carnival ride accident in Lopburi





Lopburi – Four children were injured yesterday evening in Lopburi when a carnival rides safety bar failed, sending the children flying off the ride 6 meters in the air to the ground below.

The incident happened at 10:45 PM last night at a Lopburi winter festival. Police Col. Somsak Thongkorn of the Lop Buri police station along with rescue workers responded to the initial calls for assistance.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

