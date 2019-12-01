Sun. Dec 1st, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Four children seriously injured in horrific carnival ride accident in Lopburi

1 min read
6 hours ago TN
Carnival ride at amusement park

Carnival ride at amusement park. Photo: Peakpx.


Lopburi – Four children were injured yesterday evening in Lopburi when a carnival rides safety bar failed, sending the children flying off the ride 6 meters in the air to the ground below.

The incident happened at 10:45 PM last night at a Lopburi winter festival. Police Col. Somsak Thongkorn of the Lop Buri police station along with rescue workers responded to the initial calls for assistance.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Foreign tour guide missing in Kwai Noi River

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Thai Man Caught Smuggling Protected Reptiles in Chachoengsao

2 weeks ago TN
1 min read

Saraburi school director criticized for making students prostrate themselves before him

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Fire hits old market in Korat

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Cold front to hit North and Isan with temperatures expected to dip 5-10oC this week

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Number of repatriated foreign terrorists from Turkey rises to 21

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Departing passengers bemoan long queue at Suvarnabhumi airport

6 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close