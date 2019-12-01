Four children seriously injured in horrific carnival ride accident in Lopburi

Four children seriously injured in horrific carnival ride accident in Lopburi1 min read
Lopburi – Four children were injured yesterday evening in Lopburi when a carnival rides safety bar failed, sending the children flying off the ride 6 meters in the air to the ground below.
The incident happened at 10:45 PM last night at a Lopburi winter festival. Police Col. Somsak Thongkorn of the Lop Buri police station along with rescue workers responded to the initial calls for assistance.
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News