Five Turkish tourists injured in Phuket head-on collision

Thai ambulance

Toyota Thai ambulance lights and siren. Photo: Jeffrey Beall / flickr.


PHUKET: Five Turkish tourists were injured after a pickup truck slid out of control and slammed head-on into a passenger van on the east side of Patong Hill yesterday afternoon (Nov 30).

Lt Col Somchai Nuboon of the Kathu Police was called to the scene, near PTT gas station in Kathu, at 3:10pm.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a white Bangkok-registered pickup truck on its roof by the side of the road and a passenger van, registered in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, with heavy damage to its front askew across the middle lane.
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

