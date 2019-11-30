Daesh Reportedly Claims Responsibility for London Bridge Terror Attack





The UK capital’s transport service said earlier in the day that London Bridge and its approaches were closed in both directions following the act of terror, in which a man and a woman were killed. Three others were wounded, one of them critically.

The Daesh terrorist group has reportedly said that the London Bridge attack was carried out by one of its fighters.

The group did not provide any evidence, but claimed that the attack was made in response to Daesh calls to target countries that have been part of the coalition fighting the terrorist organisation.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



