Daesh Reportedly Claims Responsibility for London Bridge Terror Attack

London Bridge in London, England.

London Bridge facing South towards The Shard. Photo: Wikipeggar.


The UK capital’s transport service said earlier in the day that London Bridge and its approaches were closed in both directions following the act of terror, in which a man and a woman were killed. Three others were wounded, one of them critically.

The Daesh terrorist group has reportedly said that the London Bridge attack was carried out by one of its fighters.

The group did not provide any evidence, but claimed that the attack was made in response to Daesh calls to target countries that have been part of the coalition fighting the terrorist organisation.

