BANGKOK, Jan 11 (TNA) – Thailand’s National Children Day at the Government House is certainly filled with extravagant joy as the highlight is allowing kids to sit in the prime minister’s chair.

Several government agencies organise an annual National Children’s Day on the second Saturday of January.

