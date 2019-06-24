Tue. Jun 25th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Ban on Food Liquids on Aircraft Cabin Put in Effect

1 min read
1 day ago TN
Luggage cart collection at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Luggage cart collection at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Mattes.


BANGKOK, June 23(TNA) – The new regulation of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), which was put into effect on Sunday adds food liquids in its restrictions on the carry-on luggage.

Liquid foodstuffs in the list of banned liquids in the aircraft cabin include local food souvenirs, which are normally carried on board in the hand luggage by tourists such as dipping sauces of Naem Nueang (Vietnamese fresh spring roll), curry and chili paste, said the Department of Airports’ Director-General, Amphawan Wannako.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Senders of parcels warned not to post 7 prohibited items or face legal action

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Activities Held to Mark 1st Anniversary of Tham Luang Cave Rescue

1 day ago TN
1 min read

B5,000 fine for cabbies rejecting fares

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Senders of parcels warned not to post 7 prohibited items or face legal action

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Pattaya Soi 6 bar raided, police allege prostitution and underage sex

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Activities Held to Mark 1st Anniversary of Tham Luang Cave Rescue

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Ban on Food Liquids on Aircraft Cabin Put in Effect

1 day ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close