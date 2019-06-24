Ban on Food Liquids on Aircraft Cabin Put in Effect





BANGKOK, June 23(TNA) – The new regulation of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), which was put into effect on Sunday adds food liquids in its restrictions on the carry-on luggage.

Liquid foodstuffs in the list of banned liquids in the aircraft cabin include local food souvenirs, which are normally carried on board in the hand luggage by tourists such as dipping sauces of Naem Nueang (Vietnamese fresh spring roll), curry and chili paste, said the Department of Airports’ Director-General, Amphawan Wannako.

