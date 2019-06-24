Tue. Jun 25th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Death Toll Reaches 21 in Cambodia Building Collapse

2 min read
1 day ago TN
Government ambulance in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Cambodian government ambulance in Phnom Penh. Photo: 廣九直通車.


The death toll rose to 21 on Sunday from the collapse of an under-construction building in the Cambodian coastal town of Sihanoukville, officials said, as rescue workers scoured the rubble of the Chinese-owned project for survivors among the estimated 25 people missing.

Spokesman Kheang Phearum of Preah Sihanouk province told RFA’s Khmer Service that about 1,000 rescuers were picking through piles of bricks and debris of the seven-storey building, which held an estimated 70 people when it collapsed early Saturday. Many were sleeping construction workers.

“We are not talking about who is responsible for the case now,” he said.

“What I can tell you is that the provincial administration first working on rescue and the main priority is to save lives,” added Kheang Phearum.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Sunday that he would be traveling to Sihanoukville, west of the capital Phnom Penh, to oversee the rescue efforts.

Minister of Interior Sar Kheng issued a statement saying the ministry would investigate to find out the cause of the disaster and take actions against any individuals involved in unlawful acts.

Phnom Penh municipal officials and the Ministry of Land Management Urban Planning and Construction said the construction was improper.

Full story: rfa.org

Reported by RFA’s Khmer Service. Translated by Zakariya Tin. Written in English by Paul Eckert.

Copyright © 1998-2019, RFA. Used with the permission of Radio Free Asia, 2025 M St. NW, Suite 300, Washington DC 20036.

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Blast, Fire Kill at Least 30 People Including Children at Indonesian Factory

3 days ago TN
2 min read

Hong Kong ‘Suspends’ Renditions Bill as Campaigners Insist on Total Withdrawal

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Four People Shot Dead in Gun Battle Between Rival Indian Political Parties

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Senders of parcels warned not to post 7 prohibited items or face legal action

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Pattaya Soi 6 bar raided, police allege prostitution and underage sex

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Activities Held to Mark 1st Anniversary of Tham Luang Cave Rescue

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Ban on Food Liquids on Aircraft Cabin Put in Effect

1 day ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close