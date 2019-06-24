B5,000 fine for cabbies rejecting fares

B5,000 fine for cabbies rejecting fares1 min read
The Land Transport Department plans to raise the fine for cabbies who reject passengers from 2,000 baht to 5,000 baht, but a taxi drivers’ leader insists it’s sometimes necessary to turn away a fare.
Deputy director-general Thanee Suebrerk said on Monday the department had proposed the merger of car and land transport laws and that the amendment bill include an increase of the maximum fine from 2,000 baht to 5,000 baht for taxi drivers who reject passengers.
