B5,000 fine for cabbies rejecting fares





The Land Transport Department plans to raise the fine for cabbies who reject passengers from 2,000 baht to 5,000 baht, but a taxi drivers’ leader insists it’s sometimes necessary to turn away a fare.

Deputy director-general Thanee Suebrerk said on Monday the department had proposed the merger of car and land transport laws and that the amendment bill include an increase of the maximum fine from 2,000 baht to 5,000 baht for taxi drivers who reject passengers.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



