Police in Pattaya on Monday night raided the Coming Bar in Soi 6, and allege that they uncovered evidence of prostitution and underage sex on the premises.

Authorities said prostitution was found available at the venue, which allegedly had 18 women available to service customers, including one girl who was found to be 17 years old.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts