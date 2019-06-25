Senders of parcels warned not to post 7 prohibited items or face legal action





Members of the public using postal services are warned not to mail seven prohibited items or face legal action. They are also advised not to lend their ID cards to strangers for use in the mailing of their packages.

The renewed warning was issued by state-run Thailand Post Company after police recently found that drug traffickers are increasingly resorting to postal services to send narcotics to their customers, after several major drug shipments, being transported in vehicles, were intercepted by police.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

