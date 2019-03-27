Phuket police seize 13kg of ‘parcel delivery’ marijuana

PHUKET: A series of tip-offs have seen police in Phuket seize 13 kilogrammes of marijuana packed in parcels for delivery, with 12 one-kilo bars in parcels seized at Rawai Post Office yesterday (Mar 25).
Provincial Police explained that that an informant had given them a lead that parcels would be delivered to Phuket by post to be distributed to local dealers on the island.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
