Phuket police seize 13kg of ‘parcel delivery’ marijuana





PHUKET: A series of tip-offs have seen police in Phuket seize 13 kilogrammes of marijuana packed in parcels for delivery, with 12 one-kilo bars in parcels seized at Rawai Post Office yesterday (Mar 25).

Provincial Police explained that that an informant had given them a lead that parcels would be delivered to Phuket by post to be distributed to local dealers on the island.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

