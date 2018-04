PHUKET: Thalang police yesterday (Apr 18) arrested female drug dealer when she was found in possession of more than 4,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and 100 grams of crystal meth (ya ice).

The woman, Saowarak “Ta” Aomsin, 24, from Phuket, was arrested at a house in Moo 9, Pa Khlok where police seized 4,548 ya bah pills and 136.55g of ya ice, digital scales and a pack of small plastic bags.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News