SONGKHLA: An arrest warrant has been issued for a local dormitory proprietor accused of raping a Mathayom 5 (11th Grade) female student after immobilising her with an electric stun gun last week.

Pol Col Anurut Im-arb, deputy chief of the Songkhla Provincial Police, said the girl’s parents lodged a complaint accusing the man of attacking their daughter at Landmark Residence on Chaliew Uthit Road in Hat Yai municipality on April 11.

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN

BANGKOK POST