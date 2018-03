A police officer in Kalasin’s Kuchinarai district has been temporarily dismissed pending a disciplinary investigation after he was caught with about 60,000 methamphetamine pills.

Pol Lt-Col Dulyathanu Muenprom, an investigative inspector of Kuchinnarai district, was arrested by police as he allegedly received the illicit drug from three men on a road to Huay Mook reservoir, Tambon Nam Thiang, Kamcha-I district of Mukdahan on Friday (March 16).

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS