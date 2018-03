A couple have been arrested on suspicion of stealing over 1.5 million baht from a bank account, in violation of the Computer Crime Act.

The couple were identified as Supawit Chainontiwat, 39 and Weeraya Khamphan, 34. They were arrested in Nakhon Pathom’s Muang district. Mr Supawit is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on Thursday while Ms Weeraya is wanted on a warrant issued by the same court on Dec 25.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST