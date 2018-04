Four bull sharks were sighted in the sea near Khao Tao in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan by authorities conducting searches on patrol boats and by drones.

Thipamas Upnoi, director of the Marine and Coastal Resources and Development Centre at the Central Gulf of Thailand said the observation operation which began late yesterday (April 19) until Friday morning found four sharks, believed to be bull sharks in the area off Khao Tao in Hua Hin.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS