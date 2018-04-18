Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Home > South > Expert believes Norwegian tourist attacked by a bull shark

Expert believes Norwegian tourist attacked by a bull shark

great white shark
TN South 0

A fisheries expert believes that the Norwegian tourist was attacked by a bull shark (Carcharhinus Leucas), a shark which can be found in warm and shallow water, in the sea of Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Watchara Sakornwimon, a veterinarian of the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre, said Tuesday (April 17) that she had made inquiries with a shark expert from the Fisheries Department, Mr Tossaphol Krachangdara, who said he believed the tourist was bitten by a bull shark which is fierce when it is hungry or during breeding season.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Eastern & Oriental Express train in Chiang Mai

Southern train services resume after train derailed near Songkhla

Bus to Surat Thani at Bangkok Southern bus terminal.

Bus driver arrested with protected marine species

Roadside explosion in Southern Thailand

Roadside bomb attack injures six rangers in Pattani

Leave a Reply