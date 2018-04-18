Expert believes Norwegian tourist attacked by a bull shark

A fisheries expert believes that the Norwegian tourist was attacked by a bull shark (Carcharhinus Leucas), a shark which can be found in warm and shallow water, in the sea of Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Watchara Sakornwimon, a veterinarian of the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre, said Tuesday (April 17) that she had made inquiries with a shark expert from the Fisheries Department, Mr Tossaphol Krachangdara, who said he believed the tourist was bitten by a bull shark which is fierce when it is hungry or during breeding season.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS