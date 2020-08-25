Justice Minister launches tourism project to help inmates return to society





RAYONG(NNT) – The Justice Minister, Somsak Thepsuthin, has launched a tourism project, aimed at giving prison inmates the opportunity to return to society, while indicating that many prisons are located on tourism routes.

Mr. Somsak yesterday visited Khao Mai Kaeo Temporary Prison and Hueypong Open Institution in Rayong province to launch the project under the prison tourism policy. He also observed a cooking tournament between two prisons. The Chefs’ Association of Thailand organized the event and provided culinary knowledge and food presentation techniques in accordance with international standards to the inmates.

