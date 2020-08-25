Tue. Aug 25th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Justice Minister launches tourism project to help inmates return to society

1 min read
2 hours ago TN
Chiang Mai Women's Correctional Institution of the Thai Department of Corrections

Chiang Mai Women's Correctional Institution of the Thai Department of Corrections. Image: Matt Crampton / Flickr.


RAYONG(NNT) – The Justice Minister, Somsak Thepsuthin, has launched a tourism project, aimed at giving prison inmates the opportunity to return to society, while indicating that many prisons are located on tourism routes.

Mr. Somsak yesterday visited Khao Mai Kaeo Temporary Prison and Hueypong Open Institution in Rayong province to launch the project under the prison tourism policy. He also observed a cooking tournament between two prisons. The Chefs’ Association of Thailand organized the event and provided culinary knowledge and food presentation techniques in accordance with international standards to the inmates.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

Justice Minister launches tourism project to help inmates return to society 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Cabinet to Extend State of Emergency for 1 Month More

53 mins ago TN
1 min read

Facebook to challenge Thai government’s demand to block group critical of monarchy

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

5 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in State Quarantine

1 hour ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Dozens feared trapped after building collapses amid heavy rainfall near Mumbai, India

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Canal-side walkway collapses in Samut Prakan, 8 injured

29 mins ago TN
1 min read

Intoxicated female driver crashes into three vehicles, attempts to escape in Central Pattaya

38 mins ago TN
1 min read

Phuket light rail running another two years late

45 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close