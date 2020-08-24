Expats lend support to protesters





In front of Democracy Monument under police guard was a grey-haired foreigner in a blue T-shirt and shorts. He wore sandals and carried a backpack. He looks like a tourist, but he said he is “observing” the pro-democracy protest which has become the largest anti-government rally since the military coup six years ago.

Student-led protests have spread nationwide since July 18. On Aug 16, over 10,000 protesters braved the searing heat to join the demonstration led by the Free People group to demand the dissolution of parliament, seek changes to the military-backed constitution, and end government harassment of dissenters, without recourse to military coups or a national unity government.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Thana Boonlert

BANGKOK POST

