BURI RAM: Human bones were founded scattered in a rice field in Prakhon Chai district on Tuesday and were believed to be the remains of a man who was reported missing last month.

The bones were found by village chief Sompong Khao-ngam when he was spreading fertiliser over his rice crop near Ban Si Thawon.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Surachai Piragsa

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts