Patrol boat combs Hua Hin sea to look for sharks

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources has dispatched a team of experts on a patrol boat to look for sharks in the sea of Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan after one foreign tourist was reported to be attacked by a shark as he was swimming in the sea.

Mr Sophon Thongdee, deputy director of the department, said Tuesday (April 17) that experts were not sure that the tourist was attacked by a shark because there had never been a single case of shark attack in the Gulf of Thailand except a case in Phuket in the Andaman sea last year.

By Thai PBS

