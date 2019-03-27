European Union Flags

European Union Flags. Image: Hans (Pixabay).

US joins EU in calling for speedy announcement of election results

By TN / March 27, 2019

The United States today joins the European Union in calling for an expeditious announcement of the results of last Sunday’s general election and a transparent investigation of alleged irregularities.

In a statement issued this morning, Robert Palladino, deputy spokesperson of the State Department, said the election was a demonstration of Thai people’s strong for a return to elected government.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

