US joins EU in calling for speedy announcement of election results





The United States today joins the European Union in calling for an expeditious announcement of the results of last Sunday’s general election and a transparent investigation of alleged irregularities.

In a statement issued this morning, Robert Palladino, deputy spokesperson of the State Department, said the election was a demonstration of Thai people’s strong for a return to elected government.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

