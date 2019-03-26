Pheu Thai claims to have enough support to form post-election coalition





Pheu Thai Party, which has apparently emerged as the winner in last Sunday’s general election, has gathered enough support from its political allies to cobble up a coalition government, its secretary general Phumtham Vechayachai claimed this morning.

Phumtham said Pheu Thai and these parties command enough MPS to form a majority government but declined to name them.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

