Detail of Weng Tojirakarn's shirt with the logo of Pheu Thai Party. Photo: KungDekZa.

Pheu Thai claims to have enough support to form post-election coalition

By TN / March 26, 2019

Pheu Thai Party, which has apparently emerged as the winner in last Sunday’s general election, has gathered enough support from its political allies to cobble up a coalition government, its secretary general Phumtham Vechayachai claimed this morning.

Phumtham said Pheu Thai and these parties command enough MPS to form a majority government but declined to name them.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

