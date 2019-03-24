Pollsters have Pheu Thai win most seats





A projection by Thai PBS in cooperation with Super Poll showed that Pheu Thai remain the election champion, winning 163 seats (153 constituency seats and 10 party list seats) this time. Palang Pracharat comes second winning a combined 96 seats. The Democrat Party comes third, with a combined 77 seats.

The projected results make the “swing parties”, the likes of Democrat, Bhumjaithai, Chartpattana and Chartthaipattana, a significant group of Kingmakers. The Democrats are projected by the Thai PBS and Super Poll to be winning 77 seats. Bhumjaithai is projected to win 59 seats, Chartthai Pattana 12 seats, and Chartpattana 9 seats.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



