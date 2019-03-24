Pheu Thai Party logo

Pollsters have Pheu Thai win most seats

By TN / March 24, 2019

A projection by Thai PBS in cooperation with Super Poll showed that Pheu Thai remain the election champion, winning 163 seats (153 constituency seats and 10 party list seats) this time. Palang Pracharat comes second winning a combined 96 seats. The Democrat Party comes third, with a combined 77 seats.

The projected results make the “swing parties”, the likes of Democrat, Bhumjaithai, Chartpattana and Chartthaipattana, a significant group of Kingmakers. The Democrats are projected by the Thai PBS and Super Poll to be winning 77 seats. Bhumjaithai is projected to win 59 seats, Chartthai Pattana 12 seats, and Chartpattana 9 seats.

