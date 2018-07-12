Artist to auction sculpture of late Tham Luang Cave diver to assist his family





NAKHON PATHOM, 12th July 2018 (NNT) – An independent Nakhon Pathom artist has sculpted a likeness of former Thai Navy Seal Saman Kunan to be auctioned off on behalf of his family after he lost his life during the recent operation to save the Moo Pa Academy youth football team stranded in Tham Luang Cave in Chiang Rai province.

The clay sculpture was made by Krisana Napulphol and was named “My Hero” in honor of the sacrifice of Saman Kunan.

