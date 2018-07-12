Saman Kunan, a former Thai Navy SEAL from Roi Et who died during the rescue operations in Tham Luang Cave
Artist to auction sculpture of late Tham Luang Cave diver to assist his family

By TN / July 12, 2018

NAKHON PATHOM, 12th July 2018 (NNT) – An independent Nakhon Pathom artist has sculpted a likeness of former Thai Navy Seal Saman Kunan to be auctioned off on behalf of his family after he lost his life during the recent operation to save the Moo Pa Academy youth football team stranded in Tham Luang Cave in Chiang Rai province.

The clay sculpture was made by Krisana Napulphol and was named “My Hero” in honor of the sacrifice of Saman Kunan.

