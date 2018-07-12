Pattaya van driver crushed between door and pole

PATTAYA: The driver of a passenger van was found crushed to death between the open driver’s door and a structural support at a parking lot early on Thursday morning.
The body of Prasert Jenchad, 50, was found half-in, half-out of the Bangkok-Pattaya van at a shopping centre in South Pattaya in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, about 12.30am.
Full story: Bangkok Post
CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST
