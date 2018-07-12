Toyota Commuter in Rayong
Pattaya

Pattaya van driver crushed between door and pole

By TN / July 12, 2018

PATTAYA: The driver of a passenger van was found crushed to death between the open driver’s door and a structural support at a parking lot early on Thursday morning.

The body of Prasert Jenchad, 50, was found half-in, half-out of the Bangkok-Pattaya van at a shopping centre in South Pattaya in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, about 12.30am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close