Bangkok: Man found hanged in Bang Khen





A man was found hanging from a tree beside a railway track near Bang Khen railway station in Bangkok on Thursday.

Prachachuen police were informed at 11am that a man was spotted hanging in a tree in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.