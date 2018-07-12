Bangkok: Man found hanged in Bang Khen

A man was found hanging from a tree beside a railway track near Bang Khen railway station in Bangkok on Thursday.
Prachachuen police were informed at 11am that a man was spotted hanging in a tree in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
