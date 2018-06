Police and local administration officials seized 24 containers stuffed with industrial wastes at a warehouse in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district and at a rest area beside a highway, also in the same district on Tuesday.

Pol Gen Veerachai Songmetta, the national deputy police chief, who led the two separate raids thanked people in local communities for alerting officials about suspicious materials which might be illegal.

By Thai PBS