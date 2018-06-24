Sunday, June 24, 2018
Politicians linked to electronic waste scams

E-Waste Recycling Facility
TN News 0

An in-depth investigation is under way to bring both local and national politicians to justice after some are suspected to be involved in an illegal electronic waste recycling business operated by Chinese businessmen.

In an exclusive interview with the Bangkok Post, Pol Gen Wirachai Songmetta, a deputy national police chief, who oversees a police team inspecting electronic waste recycling plants across the country, said some politicians are involved in this business.

Full story: Bangkok Post

APINYA WIPATAYOTIN AND WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST

TN
