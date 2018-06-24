Politicians linked to electronic waste scams

An in-depth investigation is under way to bring both local and national politicians to justice after some are suspected to be involved in an illegal electronic waste recycling business operated by Chinese businessmen.

In an exclusive interview with the Bangkok Post, Pol Gen Wirachai Songmetta, a deputy national police chief, who oversees a police team inspecting electronic waste recycling plants across the country, said some politicians are involved in this business.

Full story: Bangkok Post

APINYA WIPATAYOTIN AND WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST