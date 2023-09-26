Thai FDA Confirms Safety of Imported Japanese Seafood

Prawns, shrimp and seafood at a local market in Thailand

Prawns at a local market in Thailand. Photo: Djero / Pixabay.

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reassured consumers that seafood imported from Japan remains safe for consumption, following rigorous testing for radioactivity. The announcement comes amid international concerns about the release of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, which was devastated by a tsunami in 2011.

Japan plans to discharge treated Fukushima water into the sea in spring or summer

According to FDA Deputy Secretary-General Lertchai Lertvut, strict safety measures have been put in place since the Fukushima plant began releasing treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean on August 24. The FDA has so far conducted tests on 75 samples of “at risk” seafood, including squid, mollusks and crabs, to analyze their content of cesium-134 and cesium-137.

