Tourism Authority of Thailand Launches E-Book to Promote Culture Tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is welcoming the rise in spiritual and cultural tourism by sponsoring an e-book titled “Connecting to Spiritual Thailand: A Guide to 60 Powerspots”, showcasing captivating sites in Thailand linked to faith and culture.

Globally, faith-based tourism is growing, expected to triple in economic value over the next decade. Thailand has witnessed a surge in domestic and Asian tourists engaging in faith-based travel, known as the “Sai Mu Economy.” Recognizing these trends, TAT is using new communication tools to enhance Thailand’s appeal to diverse foreign tourists.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

