TAT Promotes Eco-Friendly Tourism for Phadung Krung Kasem Canal in Bangkok

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is taking a sustainable approach to tourism by promoting low-carbon travel routes along Bangkok’s historic Phadung Krung Kasem Canal. The goal is to encourage tourists to engage in environmentally responsible tourism behaviors that minimize their carbon footprints.

TAT, in collaboration with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), organized a familiarisation trip on August 19, to showcase an enjoyable and eco-conscious way for tourists to explore local attractions and participate in activities along the Phadung Krung Kasem Canal. The event was attended by Japanese media, bloggers, and representatives from Destination Management Companies (DMCs).

The journey starts with an electric boat cruise from Hua Lamphong Station Pier to the historic Wat Thewarat Kunchon Worawihan temple. This temple, which dates back to the Ayutthaya period, holds significance as a royal temple since King Rama IV’s reign and is well-known for its mural paintings and famous Buddha images.

